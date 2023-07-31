Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Ideal Power Stock Down 0.3 %

Ideal Power stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $68.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9,766.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ideal Power

About Ideal Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Ideal Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Ideal Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 10.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.