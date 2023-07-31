Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
Ideal Power Stock Down 0.3 %
Ideal Power stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $68.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.03.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9,766.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.
