Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. VNET Group restated a downgrade rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.30 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $13.45 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $38,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,015 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,809,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after buying an additional 1,836,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 158.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,418,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 1,480,864 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

