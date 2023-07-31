Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRNS. 22nd Century Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.95.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

