Marathon Oil (MRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

