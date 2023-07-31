Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.79%.

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $42,666.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $42,666.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,363 shares of company stock worth $363,240 over the last 90 days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $12,769,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 483,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after buying an additional 156,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.