JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $172.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.13.

PG stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average of $147.24.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,064,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after buying an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

