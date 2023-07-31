Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on WABC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
WABC stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
