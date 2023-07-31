Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $40.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew T. Funke bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,633.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.