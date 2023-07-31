Unum Group (UNM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Unum Group to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Up 0.3 %

UNM opened at $48.84 on Monday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,337.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.