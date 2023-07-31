Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stericycle has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $56.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $669.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.48 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Stericycle by 54.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

