StockNews.com Lowers NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

NVCR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of NovoCure from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.32. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $126.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 166.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.