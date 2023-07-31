JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $500.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $483.91.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $396.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.91. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $484.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.80 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,747,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 269.6% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 54,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

