SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEIC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.20.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,974 shares of company stock worth $5,135,471 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,405,000 after acquiring an additional 311,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SEI Investments by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after buying an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,915 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

