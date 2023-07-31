Citigroup Raises Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $127.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teradyne from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.65.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $112.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.49.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $578,121. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

