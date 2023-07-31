Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $165.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLAB. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.50.
Silicon Laboratories Price Performance
SLAB stock opened at $146.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silicon Laboratories
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.