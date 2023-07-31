Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $165.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLAB. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.50.

SLAB stock opened at $146.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

