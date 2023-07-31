Citigroup Raises Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $72.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MBLY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Mobileye Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.48.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,754,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 8.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

