Contrasting RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (RSPI) & Its Peers

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Free Report) is one of 970 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare RespireRx Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RespireRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4787 16201 41464 757 2.60

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 103.39%. Given RespireRx Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RespireRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -$2.10 million -0.04 RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.72 billion $210.38 million -1.31

This table compares RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RespireRx Pharmaceuticals. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RespireRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -2,709.54% RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,425.85% -861.78% -33.94%

Risk & Volatility

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of RespireRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals rivals beat RespireRx Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors for use in chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS and obstructive sleep apnea; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors. The company's lead ampakine, CX1739, which has completed Phase II clinical studies for opioid-induced respiratory depression, as well as for central sleep apnea. It is also developing CX717, CX1739, and CX1942 that have clinical application in the treatment of CNS-driven neurobehavioral and cognitive disorders, spinal cord injury, neurological diseases, and various orphan indications. It has a research collaboration with University College London to the use of AMPAkines for the treatment of GRIA disorders. The company was formerly known as Cortex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in December 2015. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Rock, New Jersey.

