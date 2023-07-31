Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Critical Contrast

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 4.60% 21.00% 6.84% Sharing Economy International -1,310.41% N/A -115.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leidos and Sharing Economy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $14.40 billion 0.89 $693.00 million $4.86 19.29 Sharing Economy International $320,000.00 0.27 -$4.15 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

74.8% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Leidos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Leidos has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.86, meaning that its stock price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Leidos and Sharing Economy International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leidos presently has a consensus price target of $103.63, indicating a potential upside of 10.53%. Given Leidos’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Leidos is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Summary

Leidos beats Sharing Economy International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the space development agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, defense information systems agency, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection and automation services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people, include health information management, managed health, digital modernization, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

