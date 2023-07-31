Contrasting Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) & Its Competitors

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Heart Test Laboratories to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -644.85% -148.59% Heart Test Laboratories Competitors -208.09% -132.33% -24.86%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A -$6.35 million -1.06 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors $1.24 billion $98.82 million -0.76

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Heart Test Laboratories’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Heart Test Laboratories and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors 339 1108 2319 89 2.56

Heart Test Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $4.77, suggesting a potential upside of 447.26%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 98.53%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories peers beat Heart Test Laboratories on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

