Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) & Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Financial Comparison

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) and Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Clear Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Clear Secure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cognyte Software and Clear Secure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognyte Software -30.95% -42.06% -19.79% Clear Secure -12.62% -12.36% -6.53%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognyte Software $312.06 million 1.11 -$114.13 million ($1.37) -3.69 Clear Secure $479.25 million 7.31 -$65.57 million ($0.72) -31.75

This table compares Cognyte Software and Clear Secure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Clear Secure has higher revenue and earnings than Cognyte Software. Clear Secure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognyte Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cognyte Software and Clear Secure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognyte Software 0 1 0 0 2.00 Clear Secure 0 3 2 0 2.40

Cognyte Software currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.79%. Clear Secure has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.54%. Given Clear Secure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clear Secure is more favorable than Cognyte Software.

Volatility & Risk

Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Secure has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clear Secure beats Cognyte Software on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. Cognyte Software Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc. operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members. In addition, it provides Reserve powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the choice of how they queue either at home or on the move; and Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries by communicating with certifying organizations for on-demand, current, and trusted data. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

