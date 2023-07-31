AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) versus MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Critical Review

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AMTD Digital and MoneyLion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get AMTD Digital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 87.79%. Given MoneyLion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion -51.63% -47.76% -11.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMTD Digital and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AMTD Digital and MoneyLion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $25.28 million 48.31 $27.51 million N/A N/A MoneyLion $340.74 million 0.35 -$189.07 million ($24.11) -0.56

AMTD Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyLion.

Summary

AMTD Digital beats MoneyLion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD Digital

(Get Free Report)

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides embedded finance marketplace connecting and matching consumers with real-time, personalized product, and service recommendations through its proprietary integrative technology; and offers creative media and marketing services to clients across industries through its media division. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.