Financial Comparison: Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) vs. Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO)

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO – Get Free Report) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coro Global and Shopify’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Coro Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A Shopify $5.60 billion 15.06 -$3.46 billion ($1.51) -43.74

Coro Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shopify.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Coro Global has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coro Global and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coro Global N/A N/A N/A Shopify -32.49% -6.02% -4.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coro Global and Shopify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Shopify 2 21 14 0 2.32

Shopify has a consensus target price of $61.13, suggesting a potential downside of 7.43%. Given Shopify’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shopify is more favorable than Coro Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.1% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Coro Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Coro Global

(Get Free Report)

Coro Global Inc. develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names; and merchant solutions, which include accepting payments, shipping and fulfillment, and securing working capital. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.