Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) & Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.1% of Aviat Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Satellogic shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Aviat Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Satellogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Aviat Networks has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satellogic has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks 3.82% 14.61% 8.84% Satellogic N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Aviat Networks and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aviat Networks and Satellogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00 Satellogic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aviat Networks currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.46%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than Satellogic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aviat Networks and Satellogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks $332.84 million 1.04 $21.16 million $1.06 28.66 Satellogic $6.01 million 27.90 -$36.64 million N/A N/A

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Satellogic on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aviat Networks



Aviat Networks, Inc. provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software. It also provides network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, project, managed, education, support, and other professional services. The company serves communications service providers and private network operators, including federal, state and local government agencies, transportation agencies, energy and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast network operators. It markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Satellogic



Satellogic Inc. operates as an integrated geospatial analytics company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

