Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $54.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:WAL opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $68,940,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,962,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,782 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $32,430,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

