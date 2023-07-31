Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $60.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,317 shares of company stock valued at $252,722 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,665,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,673,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,166,000 after buying an additional 19,608 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

