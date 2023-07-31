Brokerages Set Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT at $181.38

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.38.

Several analysts recently commented on CHRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Chord Energy Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,563,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,783,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $64,642,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $6,176,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRD opened at $155.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $164.79. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

