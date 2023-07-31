Analysts Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) PT at $14.55

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on EFC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

EFC opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 46.90 and a quick ratio of 46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $16.38.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. Analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -264.70%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

