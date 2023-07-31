Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $63.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 984.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,476 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 29,020.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Evergy by 377.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,528 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

