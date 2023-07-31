Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives $45.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.83.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 769,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $81,997 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
DAWN stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -2.07. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). On average, research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.