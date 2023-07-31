Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives $45.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 769,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $81,997 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 411.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 53,026 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAWN stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -2.07. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). On average, research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

