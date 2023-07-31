Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT at $100.50

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.15.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

