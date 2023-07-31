Analysts Set The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Price Target at $148.43

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE THG opened at $113.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,775.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.02. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $108.71 and a 52-week high of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,796.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,392,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $28,359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,031,000 after acquiring an additional 128,273 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $15,613,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,600,000 after acquiring an additional 103,416 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.