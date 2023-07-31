Analysts Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Price Target at $27.83

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.20. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.