Brokerages Set Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) PT at $186.00

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,975,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $266,837,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,203,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,687 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $153.72 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $162.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

