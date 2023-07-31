Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $22.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of STWD opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.59. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

