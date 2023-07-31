Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Price Target at $38.45

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 64,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth $1,412,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 920,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 319,392 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Price Performance

MaxLinear Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.91. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $43.66.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

