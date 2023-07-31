Analysts Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) PT at $34.75

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at $552,348.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LendingTree Trading Up 15.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $313.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.93. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.42. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingTree will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.