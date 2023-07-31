Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives $6.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.33. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,844,000 after purchasing an additional 310,893 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,862,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,268,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,088,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 456,388 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

