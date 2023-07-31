Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives $16.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASUR shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Asure Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Asure Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 632.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 1,872.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

