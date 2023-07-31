Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Receives $13.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ PR opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $616.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.26 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 3,230.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,146 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $8,401,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Permian Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.