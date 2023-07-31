Brokerages Set Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) PT at $13.00

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 4,829.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Gray Television by 460.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTN stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Gray Television has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gray Television will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

