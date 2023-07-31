Freshworks (FRSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Freshworks has set its Q2 guidance at $0.00-0.02 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.08-0.12 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $137.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. On average, analysts expect Freshworks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $105,918.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,914 shares of company stock worth $1,338,545. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Further Reading

