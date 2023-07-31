WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WEG Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGZY opened at $8.48 on Thursday. WEG has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

