Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY23 guidance at $9.45-9.85 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ITW opened at $260.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.54 and its 200-day moving average is $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $260.15.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after acquiring an additional 607,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $708,259,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

