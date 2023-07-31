Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Toromont Industries stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.64.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

