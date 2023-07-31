Frontdoor (FTDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Frontdoor to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Frontdoor has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Frontdoor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTDR opened at $34.53 on Monday. Frontdoor has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FTDR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Frontdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Frontdoor by 441.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Frontdoor by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

