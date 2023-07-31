Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ACRE opened at $10.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.42 million, a P/E ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.39. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 942.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 71,235 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACRE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

