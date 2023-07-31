Envista (NVST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Envista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVST opened at $34.69 on Monday. Envista has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVST. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

