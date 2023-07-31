Fastly (FSLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Fastly to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. On average, analysts expect Fastly to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.26. Fastly has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $180,508.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,516,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,824,333.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 8,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $115,672.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 312,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,698.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $180,508.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,516,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,824,333.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 259,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,886 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

