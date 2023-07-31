Ormat Technologies (ORA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.39%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $81.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.07. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.86 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

