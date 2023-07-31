Confluent (CFLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. On average, analysts expect Confluent to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Confluent stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $93,607.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,897.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $93,607.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,897.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $3,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,316,081.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,875,086 shares of company stock worth $53,402,295. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Confluent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Confluent by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

